OLEAN — Several area colleges announced they are changing their on-campus mask policies this week.
Mask-wearing will no longer be mandated in SUNY Jamestown Community College’s buildings as of Wednesday, said college President Daniel DeMarte.
The change, he said, comes after Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted statewide mandates for public schools, as well as changes in guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
“Revised guidelines will continue to be formulated as a result of our daily review of local health department consultations and COVID-19 case data in JCC’s service area,” DeMarte said. “The administration, our health centers, and buildings and grounds teams remain vigilant in continuing to protect our students, employees, and communities to their utmost ability.”
Students, employees, and visitors who wish to continue masking may do so, and masks will be at the entrances of campus buildings.
According to the State University of New York COVID-19 case tracker, 10 cases have been reported over the past two weeks among JCC students and staff. No students are in isolation, and no hospitalizations or fatalities have been reported.
At Alfred State, communications officials reported a notification was sent to students on Sunday indicating a shift in masking policy.
“After reviewing all information available to us, we are lifting the mask requirement effective immediately,” the notification said. “Please note that masks remain both welcome and are a sensible, individual option for persons who choose to use them to reduce their risk of transmission. This change applies to all students and spaces.
“Please note that if you have symptoms of viral illness and/or entering spaces such as the T.A. Parish Health Center to be seen for influenza or COVID-19 symptoms or testing, you should be wearing a mask.”
ASC reported via its online COVID dashboard that there are two active employee cases and no active cases among students on or off campus. Since August 2020, 199 staff cases and 431 student cases have been resolved. To date, more than 63,000 tests have been taken by staff and students.
Mask requirements at St. Bonaventure University were dropped Feb. 11, with a vaccine mandate for fans attending basketball games in the Reilly Center lifted on Friday.
SBU reported via its website that there is one active case among students and employees, with 74 reported since December.
The University at Buffalo also announced Wednesday that students, staff and visitors would no longer have to wear masks starting Saturday. Masks are still required on UB buses and shuttles, and in clinical health care settings on campus.