OLEAN — High winds Sunday into Monday saw trees topple and power lines down across the region, while snow is now expected by meteorologists.
The National Weather Service reported Saturday morning that high winds were likely on Sunday. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were reported across Allegany and Cattaraugus counties, Buffalo-based officials said, along with severe thunderstorm warnings in the late afternoon and early evening. The final high wind advisory expired at 1 a.m. Monday.
Fire departments across the region reported calls of trees and power lines down, but no injuries were reported.
Around 40,000 customers were without power in the immediate aftermath, NYSEG and National Grid reported, with many sitting in the dark overnight.
As of noon Monday, National Grid reported that there were around 1,000 customers without power in Cattaraugus County, with another 180 in Allegany County. NYSEG reported around 1,200 outages in Cattaraugus County, and another 20 in Allegany County. No times for restoration were available.
Repairs progressed slowly during the afternoon. By 7 p.m., around 775 National Grid customers were without power in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties, almost all in Cattaraugus County. Another 460 Cattaraugus County customers with NYSEG were also without power at that time.
WHILE THE WIND is gone, today and Wednesday could see snowfall, the NWS reported.
A hazardous weather outlook was reported Monday, with disorganized lake effect snow showers overnight, possibly with accumulation of a few inches on the hills. The outlook also noted minor accumulations of lake effect snow are expected Tuesday and Wednesday across the hills of the region.
The NWS reports that snow showers are possible tonight, with a low around 23. Wednesday will also see a slight chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 1 p.m. A high of 36 is expected.
However, clearer skies and warmer weather are expected later in the week. Mostly cloudy skies with no new precipitation are expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with highs in the mid-50s each day and overnight lows in the upper 30s.