Several local CA BOCES students were recently honored as top competitors in their fields in the Skills USA NY State competition that was held virtually for all participants.
Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.
Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing and STEM.
Many CA BOCES Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from centers in Belmont, Ellicottville and Olean competed in the annual competition with several of the students placing.
CTE Center at Belmont:
• 1st Place — Customer Service: Emily Burdick
• 2nd Place — Medical Math: Addison Herring
• 2nd Place — Prepared Speech: Courtney Hitchcock
• 2nd Place — Esthetics: Mercedes Turybury
CTE Center at Ellicottville:
• 2nd Place – Automotive Refinishing Technology: Cyle Livingstone
CTE Center at Olean:
• 1st Place – Extemporaneous Speaking: Destiny Rung
• 3rd Place – TV/Video Production: Jocelyn Decker and Caleb Foster
James Schifley, CA BOCES assistant superintendent for Career and Technical Education Programs, said he was pleased with the level of participation and the overall performance of student competitors.
“We had many students from our three centers compete in their respective areas, and I was impressed with the level of skill they demonstrated,” he said.
Schifley said BOCES trains students to be career-ready in their fields, and instances like this allow them to put their skills to the test. He said the teachers and advisors did an amazing job preparing the students for this event.
“They had to shift to accomplishing this in a virtual environment which required a great deal of additional time, effort and resources,” he added. “The effort was well worth it.”