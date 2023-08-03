PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — It’s been a celebratory couple of months for the Archer family.
Jadon just turned 13 years old in July and older brother Noah plays in the 49th Don Raabe Big 30 Charities Classic on Saturday.
It’s not the first time the Archer family has crossed paths with Big 30.
Thirteen years ago, even before Noah’s official playing days had begun, Jadon was born to Doug and Valerie Archer, with a genetic condition known as Noonan syndrome.
“It’s a form of dwarfism,” Valerie Archer said, “and can cause a lot of other serious health problems like fluid in the lungs and laryngomalacia.”
A softening and malformation of the voice box, laryngomalacia can cause laryngeal tissues to partially block the airway opening.
“If Jadon cried too hard, his airway would close over and he couldn’t breathe,” Archer recalled.
Symptoms vary widely, from mild to severe. The condition stops typical development throughout the body, causing unusual facial features, short stature, heart problems and other issues.
Jadon’s condition “came with a lot of other health issues,” Archer said. “We were back and forth to the doctor several times and my sister held a benefit for him because we were going to the hospital so much.
“Then Big 30 reached out and we were blessed by them at that point in time,” Archer said. “Fast forward 13 years and our oldest son, five years older than Jadon is now, is playing in the game.”
By sponsoring and organizing the annual all-star football game, the Big 30 Committee distributes funds raised to individuals in need and to charitable organizations across McKean, Cameron, Elk, Potter and Warren counties in Pennsylvania and New York’s Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties. Since its inception, the committee has distributed nearly $2 million.
Doctors manage Noonan syndrome by treating or controlling symptoms. Archer explained Jadon, at approximately 4 feet tall, is “about the size of a 9-year-old.”
She added, “He gets his heart checked every now and then because he could develop a heart condition, but he’s been healthy otherwise.”
Still, she said, “Jadon won’t ever play football.
“He loves the sport — it’s his favorite sport of all time. He has managed for the (Port Allegany varsity) football team while Noah has played.”
At 5-9, 160 pounds, Noah plays running back and wide receiver on offense and cornerback or safety on defense. He was a four-time District 9 and three-time Big 30 all-star named to the PIAA (1A) All-State Team in 2021. He will study sports management at Clarion.
Noah said, “I think it’s really awesome to be able to play in the game that has benefited my own brother first hand. It’s an incredible thing and I’m really honored.
“It’s the best having him around,” Noah said. “I feel like as I’ve gotten older, more and more I’ve played for him just because he wasn’t given that opportunity.
“He’s always been my biggest supporter. It’s really humbling to have him always by my side, cheering me on.”