OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School have announced the honor rolls for the third marking period of the 2022-23 school year.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
- 12th Grade: Parveen Saba and Samantha Soyke.
- 11th Grade: Jon Przybyla.
- 10th Grade: Luca Quinn.
- 9th Grade: Grace Kwagalakwe, John Neeson and Alyssa Wilson.
- 8th Grade: Niko Gonda, Rohan Swenson, Emily Warters and Jack West.
- 6th Grade: Tianna Brantley, Liyah Derwick, Meghan Forney, Sofia Hatch, Caleb McAndrew, Aidan McCarty, Cole Morris, Charleigh Morton, Zoe Rickert, Rohan Swenson, Emily Warters and Jack West.
- 5th Grade: Finley Budd, Bianca Davies, Gracelynn Lutes, Benjamin Power and Adalynne Searles.
- 4th Grade: Meah Harjo, Annastasia Hundley, Calvin Milliman and Delanie Sturm.
- 3rd Grade: Vera Smith.
HONOR ROLL
- 12th Grade: Payton Howard, Kai Przybyla and Jaimie Thompson.
- 11th Grade: Anh Tran.
- 10th Grade: Mychal Forney.
- 8th Grade: Lovella Kalyan, Liam Searles and Elisabeth Snyder.
- 7th Grade: Kurryn Glowacki and Gavin Kalyan.
- 6th Grade: Mahnex Harjo and Dylan Pyrkos.
- 4th Grade: Israella Armour, Chase Collins, Isaiah Croker, Sidney Gumtow and Ariella John.
- 3rd Grade: Elaina McCarty and Claire Neeson.
MERIT ROLL
- 12th Grade: Matthew Kramer.
- 11th Grade: Aiden Smith and Sarin Saengtuangkit.
- 10th Grade: Harutaro Kawata.
- 9th Grade: Alexander Dove and Talise Knoxsah.
- 8th Grade: Olive Pincoski.
- 7th Grade: Hayden John and Aaron Thropp.
- 6th Grade: Orion Gabler.
- 5th Grade: Ireland Mae Kramer.
- 3rd Grade: Graysen Dunn, Delilah Phearsdorf and Eloise Power.