Archbishop Walsh prom king and queen

Teddan Shaw (left) and Genevieve Smith, Archbishop Walsh Academy’s prom king and queen, masked up and led their classmates to a fun-filled night of dancing and merriment under a balloon sky and neon lights Saturday. The school’s administration said the resilient students at Walsh worked diligently with advisors to host the prom within state Department of Health guidelines while providing fellow students an opportunity to “let loose.”

 Photo provided

