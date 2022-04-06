Archbishop Walsh IB students host art exhibition

OLEAN — Seven seniors who are International Baccalaureate Diploma candidates at Archbishop Walsh Academy completed their course work in higher-level art.
As part of the course, the seniors are required to display their work in an art show setting. Kathleen Shay, the visual art teacher, hosted a reception for family members and students on March 31.
The art exhibition was well attended by families and community members as each student presented their displays and explained their individual work to the audience. Part of the art International Baccalaureate program requires students to forgo extensive art processes and writing assignments, as well the students choose an aesthetic based theme at the beginning of the year.
Dominic Esposito chose the theme of “distraction” for his work. His work includes a variety of mediums including two-dimensional work, sculpture and photography.
Noella Policastro’s theme was “Dark Parts of our Minds” and included a variety of mediums, including a UFO sculpture and customized shoes that connected her entire show.
Keely Policastro developed a “Negatives of the Mind” theme. Keely’s theme incorporated aspects of the unknowingness of the ocean and she made some great analogies in the process. Everett Swenson followed the theme of “Immersion,” and his work included a focus on architecture in space and rendered works in traditional and computer-based mediums. Alexandria Hays’s theme was “truth,” and she created some very interesting pieces including embroidering and a multimedia 2D piece.
Abby Bailey chose the theme “Peace and War,” and her work explored the contrast between these two concepts and included a mixture of mediums from two-dimensional to 3D form.
Last in the show, Catherine Przybyla centered her art on the theme of “Identity.” Her work followed a very in-depth interpretation of what exactly identity can mean for an individual, she also included embroidery and glass etching in her show.
Walsh officials said this has been a fantastic year with a great group of students. Each of these senior International Baccalaureate candidates has proven their future success through their hard work at this esteemed academic level.