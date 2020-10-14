The Appalachian Regional Commission announced $426,000 for wireless broadband efforts as part of a funding round for coal-impacted communities across the Eastern United States.
The grant, to Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board for efforts in Allegany County, was one of 51 awarded between Alabama and New York through the federal group’s Partnership for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative, or POWER.
“Communities impacted by the downturn of coal have been doubly impacted by the effects of COVID-19-related measures on their local economies. It is more important than ever to support resilient Appalachian communities in their economic recovery, and this round of POWER grantees are developing innovative and transformative approaches to benefit the Region,” said ARC Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas. “Many of the projects announced today will invest in expanded broadband infrastructure, proven throughout this year to be a critical factor in economic parity. All of them will support tools and training to get the Appalachian economy back to work.”
While efforts to expand traditional fiber broadband infrastructure across the county continue, the hilly nature of much of the county and low population density have made the rollouts difficult.
The initiative, funded by Congress, targets communities and regions that have been affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries due to the changing economics of America’s energy production, officials reported. To date, more than $238 million has been allocated for 293 projects since 2015.
While most are located in eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and southwestern Pennsylvania, most of the Southern Tier of New York is eligible for the funding due to connections to coal power plants and manufacturing equipment to use coal.
The project, an extension of a project undertaken in 2012 by the Allegany County government, will install fixed wireless broadband equipment at 12 telecom sites in the county, offering 50 Mbps internet speeds to 2,879 households, 170 businesses, and 39 communities.
The award Wednesday was one of two announced in New York State — the northernmost state under the ARC’s purview.
The second grant, for $404,000, was awarded to Tompkins County Area Development for a 17-mile fiber broadband trunk from Ithaca to the recently retired Cayuga coal plant in Lansing. More than 2,000 businesses and 16,000 homes are expected to be served by the line.
Another project was also announced in North Central Pennsylvania. North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission in Ridgeway, Pa., received $600,000 to assist with its part in the six-district Pennsylvania LDDAP Statewide Broadband Initiative. The project is expected to serve 425 businesses and 1,700 households in 13 communities with fixed wireless broadband equipment. Additional funding is being provided by the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the state.