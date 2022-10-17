PORTVILLE — On a windy and sunny Saturday morning, Portville Arbor Day was again celebrated in Pioneer Park in the village’s continuing effort to be designated a Tree City U.S.A.
About 25 people attended the ceremony that included the planting of two red maple trees in Pioneer Park. Those two trees joined two red maples and two swamp white oak trees planted last year during the village’s first Arbor Day event. Three crabapple trees were being planted later in Lyman Baker Park to replace those that died.
“We’re also cutting down, pruning and planting trees,” said Mayor Anthony Evans. “It’s all part of our forestry plan,” which was adopted by the village in July 2021. Removal of older, dying or already dead trees to make room for future plantings is performed abiding by the principles of Arbor Day Foundation’s Right Tree, Right Place.
A reading of last year’s official proclamation designating Oct. 16 as Arbor Day in Portville was read by Evans, which was preceded by a welcome by Robert Johnstone, chair of the Tree Committee and an invocation by Rev. Gerry Zimmerman of Bethel Lutheran Church.
A pledge of allegiance was led by Aiden Mikolajczyk of Troop 631 and the national anthem sung by Danni Chudy, a senior at Portville Central School.
Recognition of good stewardship was given by Beverly Jones, naturalist at Pfeiffer Nature Center, which followed a recitation of Joyce Kilmer’s “Trees” by Portville Free Library’s manager, Beth Marvin. Jones invited those at the ceremony to hug a tree. “This park is the perfect place for it,” she said, going on to tell of an old Chinese proverb, “The first best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”
Bob Fischer, president of the Portville Garden Club, spoke of how “trees enhance our life today. Our goal is to make sure it stays this way to enhance the lives of future generations.”
While the first tree was being planted by Dan Evans, he gave a “how-to” on the correct way to plant a tree. When asked about staking a tree, he said that it wasn’t advised. “A tree gets stronger in the wind… It needs that sway, that diversity of life,” going on to call it a life lesson.
National Arbor Day is observed the last Friday in April, according to the National Arbor Day Foundation, but there is no requirement for states or municipalities to observe it at that time. Most states — including New York — observe it in the end of April or beginning of May, but others have observances at different parts of the year. Many states in the Southeast observe it in the winter months, while Texas observes it in November.