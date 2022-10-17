PORTVILLE — On a windy and sunny Saturday morning, Portville Arbor Day was again celebrated in Pioneer Park in the village’s continuing effort to be designated a Tree City U.S.A.

About 25 people attended the ceremony that included the planting of two red maple trees in Pioneer Park. Those two trees joined two red maples and two swamp white oak trees planted last year during the village’s first Arbor Day event. Three crabapple trees were being planted later in Lyman Baker Park to replace those that died.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social