Residents of Olean and the Southern Tier didn't think they'd get through the rest of April without a little more snow, did they?
Close to 2 inches of the white stuff had fallen Wednesday morning in Olean, while the snow cover was thicker at higher elevations.
The snow was expected to taper off by Wednesday afternoon.
Much of Upstate New York was in store for significant winter weather Wednesday, with several inches of wet snow and sleet Wednesday morning on top of what came down overnight. The heaviest snow was expected to be in Western New York, Tug Hill and the Adirondacks.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. for those regions.
“Plan on slushy and very slippery road conditions,” the advisory said. “The hazardous conditions will impact this morning`s commute. This will be a heavy, wet snow, and may result in some power outages and a few downed tree limbs.”
Snowfall could be intense later this morning and into the early afternoon, with rates of 1 inch per hour possible, the weather service said.
The temperature overnight in the Olean area will be close to 30 and then into the upper 30s on Thursday. More snow is possible Thursday morning. More seasonal weather will return Friday with sunny conditions expected and a high near 55.