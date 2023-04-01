WELLSVILLE — The headline in the local paper on April 1, 1954, blared: “City Hall is Partially Destroyed,” but that didn’t reveal the great irony of the story.
Not only did the fire take place on April Fool’s Day, City Hall, as it was called, was also home to three fire companies. Their firefighting trucks and equipment were parked and stored on the first floor.
Wellsville has witnessed several fires since it was first settled, due for the most part because the buildings were built from wood. Whole neighborhoods were imperiled when fire broke out in one building, such as the Loder Street fire near the turn of the 20th century. These fires impacted how future buildings were constructed, leading to the development of fire bricks and fire walls.
But a little less than 70 years ago that didn’t stop the fire that not only burned down City Hall, but also changed the face of Main Street. The City Hall building was 59 years old, built in the previous century.
It was a very typical April Day, the temperatures were mild and the wind a little blustery when Carol Carpenter, walking along Main Street at about 10:45 a.m., noticed smoke rising from the roof of the City Hall building. A county nurse, one would have to believe that Carpenter knew the office of the local chapter of the Red Cross was located on the second floor of the building. When she entered she found no one in the fire department.
Wellsville Daily Reporter staff writer Gean Thurner reported on April 1, 1954 — that same day — that Carpenter hurried to the second floor where she said that the building was on fire.
The alarm was quickly sounded — the citywide automatic alarm system was in the building.
At that time, the three-story building, constructed in 1895, had an active archery and rifle range on the top floor. On the second floor, along with the Red Cross office, were meeting rooms for the McEwen Hose Company, Genesee Hose Company and the Emerald Hook and Ladder Company. Along with the fire apparatus, the police department and justice court were located on the first floor. When the fire alarm sounded, court was in session, but as can be imagined the courtroom was quickly vacated.
Fueled by blustery winds, the fire quickly spread in the building. Thurner reported that adjacent buildings were swallowed by smoke, which at times was so thick workers in the telephone company building across the street couldn’t see City Hall. An estimated 1,000 people watched.
Employees of nearby businesses, the First Trust Co. bank, Brown’s Insurance Co. and Loblaws grocery store were evacuated as those buildings were endangered by the windblown flames.
Six volunteer companies, in addition to the village’s companies, responded to the scene. They were from Allentown, Belmont, Cuba, Scio, Willing and from the Sinclair Refinery fire department along with employees who were organized to battle the blaze. Over 200,000 gallons of water, from the Wellsville Water and Light Department and the Genesee River were dumped on the conflagration.
The fire was brought under control by 12:15 p.m., less than two hours after it was reported.
Two minor injuries were suffered by firefighters who were treated on scene and at the hospital. The major injury was to the building. The third floor was gone, only a cache of new rifles which had been stored in packing boxes survived. The second floor was damaged, and the first floor suffered water damage. However, the cornice at the top of the building – the triangular brickwork – was crumbling and falling onto the street below. The L.C. Whitford Company was charged with removing it.
That afternoon, in her article Thurner conjectured, “Perhaps fate has stepped in to eliminate the structure and open up, as many citizens have dreamed, a new parking area and eventually a second business district.”
That evening the village board convened. Afterwards Mayor Leo V. Ludden announced, “I feel the members of the board are in unanimous agreement that we should demolish the building. By that means we can open up a new street and parking area.”
Whitfords was directed to demolish the building opening the way for the Madison Street extension to the river and Wellsville’s Main Street faced a new era.
The cause of the fire was never determined, but it was suspected to have been started by a smoldering cigarette or faulty electrical wiring.