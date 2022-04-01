BELMONT — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Allegany County Department of Social Services and Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center encourage all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Allegany County a better place for children and families.
Ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills and resources needed to care for their children can help prevent child abuse and neglect by making meaningful connections with children, youth and families in our community.
“April is a time to celebrate the important role that communities play in protecting children and strengthening families,” said Jennifer Bigelow, deputy commissioner II. “Our community should be proud of the meaningful connections and partnerships that have been created between child welfare, education, health, community, faith-based organizations, businesses and law enforcement.”
April is filled with family-fun activities and awareness events to promote child well-being.
As a kickoff today, the Allegany County Courthouse will “go blue” for the month of April, and plant a pinwheel garden on the front lawn of the building.
- Residents are asked to support “Pinwheels for Prevention” and plant pinwheel gardens.
- A Calendar of Fun includes 30 ways to promote child well-being during April.
- “Wear Blue Days” are set for today, April 12 and every Friday subsequent Friday in April.
- A coloring contest, suitable for a variety of ages, is planned and the winners will be displayed in the Allegany Arts Council.
- The National Child Abuse Prevention Month slogan is “Light it Up Blue for Child Abuse Prevention,” and you can show your support by lighting up your home, business or organization.
The Allegany County Board of Legislators will declare April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the county during the legislative board meeting on April 13.
Find activities and events on the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center Facebook page. For more information about child abuse prevention programs and activities throughout the year, contact Allegany County DSS or Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center.