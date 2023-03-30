OLEAN — The first Olean Public Library support tax increase in years will greet voters this spring.
Olean Public Library Director Michelle La Voie said the public can weigh in on the $1.44 million spending plan at a public hearing, set for 6 p.m. April 18. Voting, set for 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 2 at the library, is open to all registered voters living in the Olean City School District. Two trustees will also be elected.
Absentee ballots will be made available for those needing them.
Unlike most libraries in the area, the Olean Public Library is a special use district — its own government body with elected leaders and property taxing authority.
The proposal calls for $1.44 million in spending, an increase of $17,875, or 1.26%, from the 2023 budget.
“Like every other business and local government agency — which we are — we have been heavily impacted by inflation and minimum wage,” La Voie said. She added higher utility bills have also put pressure on finances.
According to the budget, salaries rose more than $51,000 from the 2023 budget. Reductions were made in every other budget category, with totals down for library materials, operations and maintenance, and administrative expenses to offset much of the staffing expenses.
An example of cost savings, La Voie said, includes moving from using the mail to deliver around 1,000 monthly programming guides to an electronic-only delivery mode. Such a change could save thousands of dollars a year, she said.
The budget calls for using $203,423 in fund balance, down around $40,000 from what was used to balance the 2023 budget.
As the largest source of income for the library, the property tax levy is set to be $1.1 million, up around $37,000 from the levy in 2023 — which remained unchanged from the 2022, 2021 and 2020 budgets.
“Through the years of COVID, we were hesitant to raise the tax levy,” La Voie said.
The increase amounts to a 3.55% tax increase, which on its face appears to require an override of the state-mandated tax cap, but La Voie noted that the state law allows a local government to carry over up to 1.5% of the prior year’s levy limit if the limit was met the prior year.
While final figures were not available, La Voie said city taxpayers can expect to pay an extra 7 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value — or $7 on a $100,000 property. Town of Olean residents, due to a different level of assessment equalization rate, can expect to pay around $10 on a $100,000 property.
“For people enjoying the library, they’re saving money” with their taxes, she said, adding the increase would be covered by a taxpayer borrowing a book from the library, rather than buying a paperback novel. A full tax bill could be covered by borrowing four or five books a year.
“As far as the library is concerned, if you look at what you take out, you very quickly save,” she added, encouraging all residents to “use the library — it’s a bargain.”
The library employs 21 people, La Voie said, including full- and part-time staff. While attrition from retirements reduced staff levels, several more recent hires were needed to maintain services and improve safety.
“We also had to hire two part-time security staff, which we never had before — and increase their hours because of problems we’ve had,” La Voie said.
The library also moved from a bookkeeper to a staff accountant to handle finances.
“If we’re going to be doing a capital project, that’s expertise we’re going to have to retain,” she said, referring to a years-long process undertaken by the board to either expand at the existing site or to move to a new location.
“We do anticipate there will be movement in the next year,” she said. “There’s still a lot of moving parts.”
In looking for either expansion or a move, “our major problem is the number of meeting rooms and the capacity of those rooms,” she said.
For example, there are around 350 teen visits a month for various programs, La Voie said, but the teen room can only safely hold 10 people at a time. In addition, the library’s gallery can hold just 45 under fire codes. Many events may see high demand, like holiday season programming, which has led to lines wrapping around the library as visitors wait to participate.
The alternative is paying to use space in other buildings for events, like the library did for a recent author visit held at the Old Library Restaurant.
“It’s not fair to the community — everyone has the right to come in and use our programs,” La Voie said.
With the variety of library-sponsored programs for adults, children and teens, “we ourselves are competing with our programs,” she added. In addition, nonprofit users also need space. “A lot of community services — including (Department of) Social Services — use our meeting rooms every month.”
Space was the major driver of the library’s last move to the former grocery store on the corner of Laurens Avenue and North Second Street in the 1970s, as the Carnegie-funded library on South Union Street proved too small for the growing collections and events needs at that time.