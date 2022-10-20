BELFAST — The family of Amanda Curcio has established a scholarship with the Allegany County Area Foundation the Belfast Central School senior who passed away in May 2007.
Though she lived in several places throughout New York state, Curcio loved Belfast and considered it home. She liked the outdoors, music, playing sports and treasured time with her family and friends. Creative, sensitive and artistic, she played the guitar and was especially interested in creative writing, drawing, art and poetry.
Curcio contributed greatly to the Belfast Central School through her kind, caring and positive nature. She enjoyed making people laugh, smile and appreciate time spent together. She helped others to find their community of friends within BCS and to thrive there. Always very mindful of others, looking out for their well-being and happiness.
The Amanda Nicole Curcio Scholarship will benefit Belfast Central School students who reflect Curcio’s care and concern for others and display a solid academic record, with special consideration given to applicants showing an interest in creative writing and/or intent to pursue this at the college level.
BCS seniors and graduates may apply for the scholarship through ACAF’s regular online application, which will open Nov. 1.
This scholarship was originally created in 2007 and school-based before being moved to ACAF this summer.
Questions about the scholarship may be directed to Bruce Campbell at ACAF at director@acafny.org or (585) 296-5616.
