Applications for New York’s legal marijuana dispensary licenses are in — the submission period ended on Monday.

SYRACUSE (TNS) — Some 900 entrepreneurs in New York are now waiting with a mixture of apprehension and confidence the day after the application period for the state’s Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses closed on Monday.

New York’s Office of Cannabis Management hasn’t yet published regulations for any of the state’s nine general adult-use cannabis license categories. However, the state will issue up to 150 CAURD licenses, and recipients will open New York’s first legal adult-use dispensaries – if all goes according to plan.

