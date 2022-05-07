BUFFALO — The annual 24-hour match challenge day of giving to benefit Appeal 2022 is set for Wednesday across Western New York.
On HOPE Day, the first $75,000 raised will be matched dollar-for-dollar, with gifts from donors who wish to remain anonymous, in the ongoing effort to reach the annual Appeal’s $9.5 million goal in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the Fund for the Faith.
Appeal 2022 has currently raised $7,759,477 or 81% of its goal to date.
“As we mark the fifth HOPE Day, this annual day of above and beyond match giving has helped to raise nearly $1.6 million to bolster our Appeals over the years,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “Western New York’s support for Appeal 2022 has been fantastic, but we still have a distance to go to reach our goal. Thank you for your generosity and for joining with us this HOPE Day as we help bring hope to our neighbors who need it most.”
The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 80 locations, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith.
Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities supported more than 125,000 individuals, children and families of all faiths in 2021. These included basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and workforce training services; family safety and stabilization services; immigration and refugee assistance; mental health and substance use treatment; and youth and family support services.
To donate on HOPE Day, visit ccwny.org/hopeday or call (716) 218-1400. Appeal 2022 runs through June 30.