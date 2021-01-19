LACKAWANNA — Appeal 2021 was launched Tuesday at Catholic Charities of Buffalo’s Russell J. Salvatore Food Pantry and Outreach, with a goal of raising $10 million by June 30.
This year’s theme is “HOPE.”
“For 97 years Catholic Charities has been supporting the community with basic and crucial needs, providing a beacon of hope to our neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet and those who are facing challenges with their health and well-being,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “We are confident that in the days and weeks ahead, Western New Yorkers will once again show their generosity by supporting Appeal 2021 and giving hope to individuals, children and families in need throughout our region.”
The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 80 Western New York locations, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith.
Bishop Michael W. Fisher, in one of his first public appearances as newly installed 15th Bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo, spoke about the Appeal as being where the “rubber meets the road and how we demonstrate and experience the transformative love of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Fisher said Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith is addressing real needs of real people.
"This is the work that is so needed, and which should inspire renewed zeal for manifesting the gospel of Jesus Christ," he said. "It is who we are as Catholic Christians and simply put — it’s just what we do."
Appeal 2021 chair Rick Cronin said tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers continue to rely on the programs and services provided by Catholic Charities and diocesan ministries and programs that benefit from the Fund for the Faith.
"During the darkest days of the ongoing pandemic, Catholic Charities has provided hope for so many — families who are seeking assistance at a food pantry for the first time, individuals in need of mental health counseling, seniors looking to connect with others during an isolating time, and so many more," Cronin said. "Catholic Charities has never been needed more by so many.”
Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities supported more than 149,000 individuals, children and families in 2020.
Donors can designate their Appeal gift, choosing from three options: give to the Appeal, which benefits both Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith; give to Catholic Charities only; or give to the Fund for the Faith only.
During the most recent holiday season, with continued donations and support, Catholic Charities' food pantries in Erie, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties distributed food bags and Christmas dinners to 2,276 individuals in 1,062 households.
The patron saint of Appeal 2021 is St. Ignatius of Loyola. Appeal volunteer workshops and events are underway virtually throughout the region.
To donate to Appeal 2021, visit ccwny.org/donation or call (716) 218-1400. To find help through Catholic Charities, call the Helpline at (716) 218-1419.