LITTLE VALLEY — Tuesday was another warm, sunny day at the 148th Cattaraugus County Fair and fairgoers responded.
Tuesday’s events included the 4-H Dressage Horse Show, Open Holstein Dairy Show, Junior Department and Open Swine Show, Jumping Hare Show and Rabbit/Cav Show.
The Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Freebird performed a free show for a packed grandstand Tuesday night.
It was a warm-up for tonight’s show with country star Jordan Davis and special guest Jake Hoot, for which grandstand and track tickets are still available.
There are also still track and grandstand tickets available for Thursday’s grandstand show with Justin Moore and special guests The Hootz.
Monday night’s demolition derby — the only one at this year’s county fair — was before a full grandstand.
The winners were:
Large Pro Stock
1st — Tom Henderson, Perrysburg.
2nd — Todd Ehman, Dunkirk.
3rd — Nate Smith, Sheridan.
Heavy Hitter — Bill Huber, Springville.
Wire Compact
1st — Mackenzie Ryan, Cattaraugus.
2nd — Johnny Nickerson, Brocton.
3rd — James Graser, Arcade.
Heavy Hitter — Tyler Pastorius, Lakeview.
Large Wire
1st — Russ Capron, Little Valley.
2nd — Nick Foster, Great Valley.
3rd — Troy Wright, Little Valley.
Heavy Hitter — Ken Harvey, Cattaraugus.
Pro Stock
1st — Craig Bedell, Little Valley.
2nd — Devin Huber, Little Valley.
3rd — Dave King, Cattaraugus.
Heavy Hitter — Alex Pavuch, Dunkirk.
Wire Compact
1st — Devin Huber, Little Valley.
2nd — Todd Diate, Fredonia.
3rd — Kevin Woodin, Ellicottville.
Heavy Hitter — Dwayne Kelly, Randolph.
Horse show results listed by 4-H officials:
Horse Costume (Junior Division) — Emma Veno, Olean.
Horse Costume (Senior Division) — Brenna Mentley, Cattaraugus.
Horse Gaming
Walk-Trot ages 7-11 — Grand champion — Elouisa Haen, Delevan; Reserve Grand Champion.
Novice — Grand Champion, Ethan Hoffman, Hinsdale; Reserve Grand Champion, Kyleigh Rohwer, Salamanca.
Junior — Grand Champion, Peyton Rogers, Portville; Reserve Grand Champion, Peyton Rogers, Portville.
Senior — Grand Champion, Alexis Tunstall, Forestville; Reserve Grand Champion, Delanie Tunstall, Forestville.
Pony — Grand Champion, Kendyl Rogers, Portville; Reserve Grand Champion, Sydney Gleason, Allegany.
Today
9 a.m. — English Horse Show (Horse Arena).
9 a.m. — Junior Dept. Dairy Show (Dairy Arena).
11 a.m. — Junior Dept. & Open Sheep Show (Livestock Arena).
3 p.m. — Master Showmanship Finals for Horses
5 p.m. — Legislator Social (Snack Shack).
6 p.m. — Cat Show (Outside Poultry Barn).
7 p.m. — Beef & Dairy Steer Showmanship Practice (Livestock Arena).
Thursday
9 a.m. — Rabbit/Cavy Showmanship & Decathlon (Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building).
9 a.m. — Junior Dept. Beef & Dairy Steer Show (Dairy Arena) Master Showmanship Contest following Beef Show).
4:30 p.m. — Dog Knowledge Contest (near Dairy Arena)
5 pm Dog Show (Dairy Arena – immediately following Master Showmanship).
7 p.m. — Swine Photos (Livestock Arena).