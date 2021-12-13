Another successful year for Gift Tree at new location

ALLEGANY — For the second year in a row the annual Gift Tree program set up its operations at a new location and had to work around the coronavirus pandemic when gathering and distributing gifts to those in need.
But with no weather issues or shutdowns to prohibit the dropping off gifts for 86 families, the holiday spirit was bountiful for the volunteers and those who dropped off or picked up at the Creekside Chapel on Five Mile Road. By 2 o’clock Friday afternoon, the gifts for only 10 families had yet to be picked up.
“It’s been phenomenal,” said Julie Hall, director of Interfaith Caregivers. “And what a gorgeous day for pick-up. It’s like spring!”
The Gift Tree program, co-sponsored by Interfaith Caregivers and the Olean Times Herald, has provided gifts to families in the county for more than 20 years. Families on the Gift Tree list are identified by human service agencies and schools and adopted by individuals, businesses, groups and churches who purchase and wrap the gifts.
“It’s been extraordinary,” Hall said. “We’ve had families coming in to pick up, we’ve had family designees and we’ve had some organizations who have done the transport, so it’s gone quite smoothly.”
On Wednesday and Thursday, those who adopted families dropped their gifts off at Creekside Chapel, and on Friday the adopted families could come and pick up the gifts themselves for the first time in the program’s history, Hall said.
“It’s been wonderful to meet them, talk with them, laugh with them and wish them well,” she said. “I hope that we continue this practice of welcoming them in to get their gifts into the future.”
Their headquarters in the teen center at the Creekside Chapel was the perfect facility for the program, Hall said. She said the large structure has a set of double doors leading to the driveway just a short walk away, so vehicles can drive up to mere feet from the door.
“Inside is a gymnasium with tables set up in rows to keep everything in sequential order. There’s also a commercial kitchen, bathroom facilities and up in the loft is this amazing teen center with foosball and air hockey,” she said. “Everyone who walks in here is very impressed, and the people are just as amazing as well.”
Among the many organizations that stepped forward to help included Cutco, Great Lakes Cheese and the Bethel Lutheran Church, Hall said. Additionally, most of the St. Bonaventure athletic teams and their academic advisor, Joel Rosencrance, adopted families as well with the baseball, softball, men’s soccer, women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s swimming, basketball, tennis and cross country teams pooling their money.
“And if you could have just seen them all dropping off all these gifts (Thursday), we never laughed so hard,” she said. “We had just a great time with the Bonas kids.”
Although only 76 families were originally listed for adoption, Hall said the program was able to help bring gifts to 10 additional families through partnerships and collaborations with local agencies.
Being her first year heading up Interfaith Caregivers and the Gift Tree program, Hall said she feels everything went well. Despite some of the problems facing the Olean community and most communities across the country, she said there has been an amazing response in the spirit of the season over the three-day drop-off/pick-up period.
“Talk about people stepping up and going so far above and beyond with the giving and unconditional love for someone they don’t even know,” she said. “It’s just been really overwhelming.”