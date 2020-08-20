WEST VALLEY — Crews recently demolished the 7,000-square-foot utility room building at the West Valley Demonstration Project.
Built in 1964, the utility room was used to produce and distribute various utilities required for Main Plant processes. This is the sixth of seven Main Plant support structures demolished, and brings EM’s total number of structures removed at West Valley to 67, said spokesman Joseph Pillittere.
The utility room was constructed with a steel frame, concrete block, and masonry exterior. The single story building measures 79 feet wide, 88 feet long and 23 feet high.
Bryan Bower, Department of Energy WVDP director, commended the team for its work.
“The landscape and footprint around the Main Plant has been changed forever, and is a sign of the ongoing progress here,” Bower said.
WVDP officials hope to begin open air demolition of the Main Plant this year.
John Rendall, president of CH2M HILL BWXT, West Valley cleanup contractor, said employees continue to perform work safely while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.
“Our team continues to complete demolition work at the site in a safe and environmentally-sound manner,” Rendall said.