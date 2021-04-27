Joe Sempolinski, a former aide to U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, is exploring a possible candidacy for Congress despite the upcoming loss of a House seat in New York and expected redistricting.
Sempolinski, who served as Reed’s district director from 2010 to 2015, is chairman of the Steuben County Republican Party, a post he has held since 2016.
“Today, we learned that New York state would be losing a seat in the United States House of Representatives due to the impact of the 2020 Census,” Sempolinski said Monday in a prepared statement.
The loss, he said, “is a direct result of the failures of Democrat Party policy. The Cuomo Democrat machine in Albany has repeatedly failed us and now their failures include a loss of another seat in Congress.”
Joe Sempolinski is the second Republican to publicly express an interest in running for Congress since Reed took himself out of the running — for Congress and for New York governor next year in the wake of admitting to a woman’s sexual misconduct allegation.
Another conservative Republican, Andrew McCarthy, an Olean native now working for the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C., announced his interest in the House seat last week.
Cattaraugus County’s Republican chairman, Robert C. Keis Sr., is encouraging former state Sen. Catharine M. Young to run for Reed’s seat.
“People have been fleeing in droves to states where common sense, conservative policies still hold sway,” Sempolinski said. “The failed socialist ideology of the modern Democratic Party that currently controls both Albany and Washington must be stopped. The sad results that we have seen in New York state will be the fate of the nation unless a Republican majority is restored in Congress in 2022.”
He said he was undeterred in his exploration of a potential run for Congress.
“We need a constitutional common-sense conservative, who doesn’t know the meaning of the word quit, to represent this region,” Sempolinski said. “The response, as I have been out and about listening to the people of the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier, has been tremendous. I will continue listening to the voters.”
He stated there is “no one better equipped to represent this region. I will continue exploring a potential campaign to represent the region that I have spent my entire career fighting for.”
Sempolinski said no one knows what the district will look like after redistricting. “We need to make sure everyone in this region makes their voice heard. We need to continue to have a rural, small town district for the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier.”
An Elmira native, Sempolinski was raised in the Painted Post area. He lives in Canisteo with his wife, Angie, and daughters Joselyn and Madelyn.
He graduated from Corning-Painted Post West High School and holds degrees from Georgetown University and Yale University.
Meanwhile, fellow Republicans also swiped at Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Democrats over the lost congressional seat — which could have profound effect on what is Reed’s current 23rd District.
State Sen. George Borrello of Chautauqua County said the Census report confirmed that New York’s outmigration is continuing, as residents and employers seek states with lower taxes and better economies and opportunities.
“While some may take heart that we didn’t lose the two seats many were predicting, trying to spin a ‘loss’ as a ‘win’ is a sad concession that we’ve set the bar for New York’s future far too low,” Borrello said. “By all accounts, New York’s Democratic leaders aren’t prepared to reverse the policies that have created this decline.”
Borrello said the governor and New York City-controlled Legislature just authored and passed a budget that “doubles down on their tax and spend strategy,” with historic increases in the personal income and corporate tax rates and “unsustainable levels of spending.”
He called the 2021-22 budget “an accelerant to the exodus that is clearly occurring.”