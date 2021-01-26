WELLSVILLE — Another proposal for the use of the former municipal building has been suggested to the Wellsville Village Board.
Allegany County Legislator William Dibble, who represents the towns of Alma, Bolivar, Genesee, Independence, Scio, Willing and Wirt and the villages of Bolivar and Richburg, approached the board Monday night with a proposal to turn the former municipal building over to the David A. Howe Library for use as an electronic library.
In the fall, the village offered the building to the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society for their use and members toured the facility, led by Village Trustee Mike Roeske. The village proposal offered taking over the Dike Museum (located on Dyke Street) for use as a storage facility. No final word has been received on the proposal.
However, at the most recent board meeting, Dibble suggested that after speaking with members of the library board, the old building would be perfect for use as an electronic library.
“The space could be used as a kind of Internet Café without the café part,” he said after the meeting.
He suggested that the space could contain computers for public use and could provide programs on computer literacy for all age groups and especially older residents who are falling behind in the ever-changing world of computer literacy.
Dibble also had input from 21-year-old Matthew Sanders, a former college student who is immersed in computer technology.
He suggested that in the building special programs, such as help with income tax filings could be targeted to different age groups.
Dibble said that while the building would require some renovations, such as renovating restrooms and making the facility compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act with the addition of a lift or elevator, much of such work can be funded through grants.
Dibble said that along with the library board he has contacted Wellsville School Superintendent David Foster who showed interest in the proposal. He also told the board that the facility should be connected with both Alfred University and Houghton College.
Mayor Randy Shayler told Dibble, “I think this idea is worth pursuing. Our concern is that the building be maintained. If the library had it, they would certainly maintain it in a manner that we want it to be.”
He referred Dibble to Roeske and the two exchanged contact information.
“I think this is an exciting proposal and something that is worth pursuing. Thank you for bringing this proposal to us,” Shayler said.
The former municipal building was constructed early in the 20th century as a library with funds provided by Williamsport, Pa. businessman David A. Howe, the Monday Club and individual donations. The building cost more than $17,500 to construct on the corner of Jefferson and Main streets.
It was formally dedicated as a library in July 1910. It became the village and town's official offices in December 1938 following the dedication of the new David A. Howe Library across the street.
In the fall of 2019, the village offices were moved to its new location and the town offices were moved to the airport site leaving the old building vacant.
The structure is two stories with back entrances located at ground level and on the second floor. There is also a front entrance. The building is divided into three large spaces and several smaller rooms on both floors.