Another high-hazard cell deactivated at WVDP

Workers completed the deactivation of the Ventilation Wash Room, which housed a ventilation “scrubber” that removed airborne particulates resulting from fuel reprocessing operations that ceased in 1972. Fixative has been applied to the room in preparation for the future demolition of the Main Plant Process Building.

 Photo provided

WEST VALLEY — The Department of Energy (DOE) and its prime contractor at the West Valley Demonstration Project, completed the deactivation of the Ventilation Wash Room, which housed a ventilation “scrubber” that removed airborne particulates resulting from fuel reprocessing operations that ceased in 1972.

During deactivation, the scrubber was prepared for removal and will be removed during the future demolition of the Main Plant Process Building.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social