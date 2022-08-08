Another 'great' Cattaraugus County Fair concludes

Cattaraugus County Fair officials said the 2022 fair that ended Saturday was great, from weather to exhibits to entertainment.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

LITTLE VALLEY — The 2022 Cattaraugus County Fair that ended Saturday was a great one, said John Charlesworth, Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society president.

“With so much uncertainty in the world these days, it’s good to know our friends and neighbors can still count on our county fair,” Charlesworth said in summing up the fair.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social