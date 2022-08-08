Another 'great' Cattaraugus County Fair concludes

LITTLE VALLEY — The 2022 Cattaraugus County Fair that ended Saturday was a great one, said John Charlesworth, Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society president.
“With so much uncertainty in the world these days, it’s good to know our friends and neighbors can still count on our county fair,” Charlesworth said in summing up the fair.
“Great weather, super entertainment and lots of happy fair visitors made for a terrific week,” Charlesworth said. “We’re still crunching the numbers but it looks like our hard work was worth it. Rain threatened all around us on a couple of days, making us wonder if we were going to get a few of our shows in. But all was good.”
Grandstand shows proved popular again this year, with Monday night’s demolition derby, both monster truck shows and Saturday night’s big rig truck pull well attended. All other shows, from country music concerts featuring star Walker Hayes on Wednesday and the legendary Travis Tritt on Thursday, to Broken B rodeo and Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band, had good crowds .
Livestock, dairy and horse department superintendents report entries remain high as in previous years. Entrants come from all over Cattaraugus County, as well as neighboring counties in Western New York and Northern Pennsylvania. 4-H and Domestic departments were well represented showcasing the talents folks have worked on since the last fair.
Improvements are made to buildings and grounds every year. Since last fair, more blacktopping has been added, the free grandstand parking lot has been expanded, and a new roof was put on one of the show rings
Charlesworth and the fair board of directors thanked all those who visited, worked, volunteered, exhibited and otherwise enjoyed the fair this year.
“We are happy to be able to consistently provide the best in agricultural achievements, prime music and motorsports entertainment and a broad array of family fun ... and we look forward to doing it all again next year,” Charlesworth said.
Next year’s Cattaraugus County Fair is tentatively set for July 30 through August 5, 2023.
Late week’s judging results follow:
OPEN CLASS BEEF SHOW
ANGUS
Early Junior Heifer Calf
1st — Alysa Williams, Little Valley.
Early Summer Yearling Heifer
1st — Courtney Charlesworth, Little Valley.
Late Junior Yearling Heifer
1st — Courtney Charlesworth, Little Valley.
2nd — Alysa Williams, Little Valley.
Early Jr. Yearling Heifer
1st — Alysa Williams, Little Valley.
Cow/Calf Pair
1st — Alysa Williams, Little Valley.
Pair of Yearlings
1st — Courtney Charlesworth, Little Valley.
HEREFORD
Late Jr. Yearling Heifer
1st — Jack/Nancy Carter, Little Valley.
2nd — Jacob Atwater, (Franklinville.
3rd Jack/Nancy Carter, Little Valley)
Cow/Calf
1st — Jacob Atwater, Franklinville.
Spring Jr. Bull Calf
1st — Jacob Atwater, Franklinville.
Pair of Yearlings
1st — Jack/Nancy Carter, Little Valley.
Breeder’s Special
2nd — Jack/Nancy Carter, Little Valley.
4th — Jacob Atwater, Franklinville.
SHORTHORN
Spring Junior Heifer Calf
1st — Joe/Kelly Osborne, Panama.
2nd — Joe/Kelly Osborne, Panama.
Early Summer Yearling Heifer
1st — Joe/Kelly Osborne, Panama.
Early Jr. Yearling Heifer
1st — Harleigh May, Delevan.
Spring Jr. Bull Calf
1st — Joe/Kelly Osborne, Panama.
2nd — Joe/Kelly Osborne, Panama.
Pair of Calves
1st — Joe/Kelly Osborne, Panama.
Breeder’s Special
1st — Joe/Kelly Osborne, Panama.
SIMMENTAL
1st — Eric Bond, Gowanda.
Breeder’s Special
1st — Eric Bond, Gowanda.
OTHER REGISTERED BREEDS
Spring Jr. Heifer Calf
1st — Eric Bond, Gowanda.
2nd — Kyra Pence, Randolph.
Early Summer Yearling Heifer
1st — Emily Chapman, Randolph.
Early Jr. Yearling Heifer
1st — Everett Gernatt, Collins.
Cow/Calf
1st — Kyra Pence, Randolph.
Spring Jr. Bull Calf
1st — Eric Bond, Gowanda.
Pair of Calves
1st — Eric Bond, Gowanda.
Product of Dam
1st — Eric Bond, Gowanda.
COMMERCIAL
Spring Jr Heifer Calf
1st — Eric Bond, Gowanda.
Early Jr. Heifer Calf
1st— Alysa Williams, Little Valley.
Early Sr. Heifer Calf
1st— Renee Uberty, Franklinville.
Late Jr. Yearling Heifer
1st — Porter Lemke, South Dayton.
2nd — Porter Lemke, South Dayton.
Spring Jr. Bull Calf
1st – Harleigh May, Delevan.
Pair of Yearlings
1st — Porter Lemke, South Dayton.
2nd — Casen Lemke, South Dayton.
Supreme Female — Alysa Williams, Little Valley.
Reserve Supreme Female — Jacob Atwater, Franklinville.
Supreme Bull — Eric Bond, Gowanda.
Reserve Supreme Bull — Jacob Atwater, Franklinville.