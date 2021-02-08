Allegany County reported only five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while the statewide positive rate in testing for the virus has been declining.
The five new cases were reported a day after only four were reported on Sunday, a marked difference from just weeks ago.
There have been 2,733 total cases of COVID-19 in the county since the beginning of the pandemic; there have been 2,572 recoveries while health officials report there have been 55 deaths in the county due to complications caused by the virus. Another 24 residents have reportedly died outside the county.
There were 390 county residents in quarantine on Monday, down from 454 on Sunday.
Allegany County’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was down to 1.9%, according to data posted by the state Department of Health on Monday. The seven-day average was nearly 13% at one point in January.
Across New York, the seven-day average fell to 4.42% on Sunday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. The rate was near 8% at times last month.
In Western New York, the seven-day rate of positivity in testing was 4.26% on Sunday.
Another 114 people in New York died due to COVID-19 on Sunday, down from most days in recent weeks, when new deaths have generally been at 140 or more per day.
The death toll reported by the state was 36,339.
Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in New York rose 67 on Sunday to 7,716, another figure that has steadily decreased since a peak of more than 9,000 in January.
There were 1,454 coronavirus patients in intensive care units on Sunday, down five, and 961 were intubated, down 18.
The state confirmed 8,448 new cases of the virus on Sunday and conducted 197,183 more tests. New cases per day have been declining since reaching an all-time high of more than 19,000 in mid-January.
New York has now had 1,479,220 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.