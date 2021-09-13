OLEAN — Cattaraugus County on Monday reported another new death due to COVID-19 and a total of 38 new cases over the past two days.
Allegany County saw 19 new cases, according to data listed by the governor’s office.
A 79-year-old man is the 115th Cattaraugus County resident to die as a result of complications caused by COVID-19 since the spring of 2020. It was the second death since Friday.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department also reported that there were 18 new positive cases on Sunday, while there were 20 new cases recorded on Monday.
There were 22 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, a figure that has remained the same for the past few days, while there were 700 people in contact quarantine.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said that Monday’s percent positive in testing for the virus was 6.2%; the seven-day rolling average percent positive was 7.3% and the 14-day rolling average percent positive was 7.3%.
Watkins reported that 33,179 county residents have completed their vaccine series, while 36,225 people have received at least one vaccine dose. Countywide, 56.8% of the 18 and older population has received at least one vaccine dose, while 47.1% of the entire population has received at least one vaccine dose.
In New York state, the daily positive rate for Sunday was 3.38%, with 3,686 new cases reported. The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was at 3.19%.
There were 2,391 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state (up 24 from Saturday), while there were 544 patients in ICUs, up 25. There were 29 new deaths reported across the state, increasing the total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC to 56,029.