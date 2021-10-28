OLEAN — It's getting ever closer to that holiday time of year again, and one of the first signs is the Pfeiffer Nature Center annual wreath sale.
They will be taking orders for their all-natural, hand-decorated wreaths through Nov. 12, a sure way to “brighten up your home for the holidays, and also makes a wonderful gift for friends and family,” said Beverly Jones, nature program coordinator at the center.
“If you ordered from us last year, a Pfeiffer Nature Center volunteer will contact you so you can support our wreath sale again this year,” Jones said. “If you have not yet enjoyed one of our beautiful 24" wreaths, you can join in on the tradition by ordering from our website (pfeiffernaturecenter.org) or by calling the office at (716) 933-0187.
Choices include wreaths crafted from two varieties of greens. Undecorated Fraser Fir wreaths are $34, or two for $60, and a decorated wreath is $42. A plain Boxwood wreath is $50 and $58 decorated. All orders must be paid in advance.
“Pfeiffer Nature Center is fortunate to have many volunteers which help to create our magnificent wreaths,” Jones said. “Wreath decorating and wreath order pickups all occur at Pleasant Valley Greenhouse & Nursery where they continue to open their facility to us year after year.”
Wreaths can be picked up at Pleasant Valley from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 20, 26 or 27.