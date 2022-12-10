Annual ‘Worldwide Candle Lighting’ returning to Lincoln Park

OLEAN — This year’s local ceremony of the “Worldwide Candle Lighting,” in memory of all children who have left too soon, will be returning to Lincoln Park after a short hiatus when the event was held virtually due to COVID.
The event, held annually worldwide on the second Sunday in December, will be held locally at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lincoln Square Pavilion in Lincoln Park.
Now believed to be the largest mass candle lighting in the world, this event held in communities around the globe is organized by The Compassionate Friends. Candles lighted at 7 p.m. in every time zone, so as candles burn down in one time zone they are lighted in the next, creating a 24-hour wave of light that encircles the globe.
Beth and Kathy Boser, the mother and grandmother of Noah Boser, who died in 2002 at the age of seven months while in the care of a local daycare provider, have sponsored this local Olean ceremony for the past 20 years.
“Whether a child died recently or years ago, the loss is always felt in our hearts,” the Bosers said. “We sponsor our local ceremonies because we feel others might like to join us in memory of a child or children special to them. The children we mourn have died at all ages and from many different causes, but our love for them unites us. What better tribute to Noah and the other children in our communities who we so sorely miss.”
The Candle Lighting event in Olean is open to all parents, grandparents, siblings, families and friends who would like to honor the memory of a child who left too soon. Bring a photograph or memento of your child to display during the memorial services. Candles will be provided for everyone to light.
The program will include music and poems and children’s names will be read to coincide with candle lighting at 7 p.m. Anyone who would like to participate in any way is encouraged to do so.
To coincide with this event, a tree located in Lincoln Park facing East State Street has been decorated in memory of children gone too soon. People are encouraged to come throughout the holiday season and place an ornament on the tree in memory of their child/children special to them.
For more information or to register the name of the child you would like remembered, contact Kathy Boser at (716) 904-1838 or e-mail kboser@sbu.edu.