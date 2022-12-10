Annual ‘Worldwide Candle Lighting’ returning to Lincoln Park

Family and friends of children who have passed away gathered at Lincoln Square in 2019 for the 18th annual local ceremony of the Worldwide Candle Lighting. This year’s ceremony is Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

OLEAN — This year’s local ceremony of the “Worldwide Candle Lighting,” in memory of all children who have left too soon, will be returning to Lincoln Park after a short hiatus when the event was held virtually due to COVID.

The event, held annually worldwide on the second Sunday in December, will be held locally at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lincoln Square Pavilion in Lincoln Park.

