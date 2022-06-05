OLEAN — The 36th annual Olean General Hospital Auxiliary Strawberry Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 16 on the front lawn of the hospital.
In addition to the more than 80 pounds of strawberries used to serve strawberry shortcake, the event will offer sausage with peppers and onions, hot dogs with a variety of toppings, baked potato bar, drinks, snacks, raffles and entertainment.
WPIG will do a live remote from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. New this year will be the Strawberry Festival cookbook with strawberry recipes as well as children’s games, face painting and a new spritzer drink with souvenir cup.
The event will also feature a health fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hospital services to be featured will include stroke, BRMC/OGH physician practices, rehabilitation, OB, sleep, pharmacy, radiology, cath lab and care management.
ConnectLife will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the ConnectLife bus.
Other community organizations included in the health fair are the Olean YMCA, Cattaraugus County, Adapt Health and CARES.
“We are excited to welcome the community back to our popular annual Strawberry Festival this year after having to postpone in 2020 and hold a scaled back version last year," said Audrea Sirianni, special events coordinator at OGH. "We know how much everyone looks forward to this event, including our auxiliary members who plan the event, and we can’t wait to see everyone June 16."
Proceeds from the event benefit the hospital’s auxiliary. For more information, call 375-7377.