LITTLE VALLEY — After taking a year off from the celebration due to COVID-19, the Little Valley Central School Alumni Association held its banquet Saturday at the Corporate Building on the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds.
There were 140 members and guests in attendance. Social time began at 1 pm. followed by dinner catered by JD’s BBQ. President Kevin Andrew opened the business meeting thanking all who worked to make the annual banquet happen including the board of trustees, volunteers, Don & Dorothy Stoll for the use of their sound system, and the many who come from near and far to share memories and laughs. He said donations to the general fund and annual dues have been very good.
Ed Memmott, class of ‘58, gave the annual scholarship report. A total of $5,380 was awarded to six seniors: Haley Dorman, Rosemarie Ellis, Calysta Harvey, Lexi Mikowitz, Samantha Mowrey and Nicholas Savidge.
The Alumni Sportsmanship award given at graduation was awarded to Chloe Covell.
The minutes from the 2019 meeting were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was printed and placed on tables for all to read.
The 2021-23 slate of officers was presented and unanimously approved. Elected were Kevin Andrew, president; Nell Fellows, secretary and Karel Beeles Hamilton, treasurer.
Nancy Paschen Shinners and Susan Ellis Koch will remain on the board and were thanked for their many years of dedication. Shannon Dunkleman Palmatier was welcomed as a new board member.
Dee Dee Beeles Johnson publicly thanked the association for sponsoring the Red Cross blood drive at the school on Friday. She stated it was a tremendous turnout.
Roll call of members attending was read. Art Asquith, class of ‘46, was our most senior member attending.
Carol Gloff, from the honored class of 1970, spoke on behalf of the class before turning it over to fellow classmate Jim Reynolds. After entertaining with a joke, Reynolds stated how proud he still is of our school and village. It is here, he said, that he learned his work ethic, courage and honor.
Julie Dykstra Stacey represented the honored class of 1971. She said, unlike her classmates, she was an import who came in at third grade and wasn’t related to anyone. But it wasn’t long before school became her family and she thinks of her classmates as such today.
Door prizes were awarded throughout the evening and were won by Kathie Young Ehman, Judy Huntington MacMillan, Linda Milks, Jim Memmott, Sara Darcey Jeffers, Anita Hemenway French, Debbie Harper, Margaret Bowen, Dawn Peterson, Shirley Carlson Rogers, Greg Goodrich, Anita Ploetz, Floyd Beeles, Nelson Felt, Laurie Beeles Tuller, Karen Luttrell, Pete Bowen and Wayne Gloff. The 50/50 raffle of $164 was won by Richard Williams.