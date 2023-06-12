OLEAN — Cutco Corporation officials have announced that eight high school graduates are the recipients of the Cutco Sons and Daughters Scholarship.
This scholarship is awarded annually to a number of graduating high school seniors whose parents are employed by Cutco Corporation and its subsidiaries. They will receive $8,000 ($2,000 annually) toward their college education.
The company congratulates this year’s Cutco Sons and Daughters Scholarship recipients, as follows:
- William Clayson III is the son of Missy (Director of Accounting, Cutco Cutlery Corp.) and William Clayson. He plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, majoring in business management and marketing.
- Bridget DeLong is the daughter of Bob (Maintenance Supervisor, Cutco Cutlery Corp.) and Beth DeLong. She plans to attend Slippery Rock University, majoring in exercise science and occupational therapy.
- Payton Fortuna is the daughter of Brian (Wood Shop Operator, Cutco Cutlery Corp.) and Kara Fortuna. She plans to attend St. Bonaventure University, majoring in nursing.
- Ethan Jones is the son of Beth (Customer Service/Sales Representative, KA-BAR Knives Inc.) and Patrick Jones. He plans to attend Jamestown Community College, majoring in criminal justice and homeland security.
- Kyrin LaBella is the daughter of Karaly (Continuous Improvement Manager, Vector Marketing Corp.) and Pete LaBella. She plans to attend St. Bonaventure University.
- Mackenzie Malloy is the daughter of Kelly (Shear Drill and Grind Operator, Cutco Cutlery Corp.) and Amy Malloy. She plans to attend St. Bonaventure University, majoring in accounting.
- Hannah Sutton is the daughter of Don (Director of Manufacturing, Cutco Cutlery Corp.) and Janet Sutton. She plans to attend John Carroll University, majoring in communications and journalism.
- Emma Washington is the daughter of Michele Harrington (Service/Exchange Representative, Vector Marketing Corp.). She plans to attend SUNY Oneonta, majoring in media studies.