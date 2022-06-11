OLEAN — Cutco Corporation officials have announced that eight high school graduates are the recipients of this year’s Cutco Sons and Daughters Scholarships.
The winners are Stephanie Karl, Earl Kelly, Jessica Majot, Kamdyn McClain, Kaylee Rhinehart, Chloe Stickle, Alexis Trietley and Darian Wineberg.
This scholarship is awarded annually to a number of graduating high school seniors whose parents are employed by Cutco Corporation and its subsidiaries. They will receive $8,000 toward their college education – $2,000 annually.
Stephanie Karl is the daughter of Brian (Production Supervisor, Cutco Cutlery Corp.) and Dawn Karl. She plans to attend SUNY Geneseo, majoring in political science.
Earl Kelly is the son of Earl (Region Sales Manager, Vector Marketing Corp.) and Mari Kelly. He plans to attend Villanova University, majoring in finance.
Jessica Majot is the daughter of Paul (Senior Mechanical Engineer, Cutco Cutlery Corp.) and Shari Majot. She plans to attend the Rochester Institute of Technology, majoring in engineering.
Kamdyn McClain is the son of Betsy Bathurst (Executive Office Coordinator, Cutco Corp.) and Billy McClain (Return Ware Clerk and Inspector, Cutco Cutlery Corp.). He plans to attend the College of William and Mary, majoring in finance and economics.
Kaylee Rhinehart is the daughter of Kary (Staff Accountant, Cutco Corp.) and Ken Rhinehart. She plans to attend Slippery Rock University, majoring in exercise science.
Chloe Stickle is the daughter of Jaime Stickle (Senior Payroll Specialist, Cutco Cutlery Corp.) and Scott Stickle. She plans to attend the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, majoring in optometry.
Alexis Trietley is the daughter of Tracie (Analytical Manager, Cutco Corp.) and Jerry Trietley. She plans to attend Colorado State University, majoring in biomedical studies.
Darian Wineberg is the daughter of Dennis (Production Supervisor, Cutco Cutlery Corp.) and Sonja (Occupational Health Coordinator, Cutco Corp.) Wineberg. She plans to attend Edinboro University, majoring in nursing.