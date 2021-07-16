BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Agriculture Program has announced that the annual 4-H Market Animal Sale, which culminates at the county fair, will be held Wednesday at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, in Angelica.
These young livestock producers have taken pride and pleasure in working with their animals to provide a quality finished animal at the fair.
They will offer a Meet and Greet at 5 p.m. to showcase their project prior to the sale, which will begin at 6 p.m. in the Dairy Arena, with beef followed by chickens, rabbits, lambs and goats. Rounding out the sale, hogs will be sold in the Livestock Arena.
For more information or to request a pass for entry into the fairgrounds, contact Lynn Bliven at (585) 268-7644 ext. 18 or lao3@cornell.edu.
If you’d like to support the youth sale but are unable to attend, please request a bid sheet and they will assist you with purchase.