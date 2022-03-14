OLEAN — The scope and cost of animal control in the city are still under review, with officials debating the merits of contractors or employees to handle dog and cat complaints.
The Common Council’s finance committee on Tuesday, during a review of the proposed 2022-23 city budget, mulled an $80,000 allocation for animal control, more than doubling the current $35,000 set aside for the purpose.
Mayor Bill Aiello and Police Chief Ron Richardson said problems with the city’s current setup — contracting with the SPCA in Cattaraugus County for dogs and working with volunteers to sterilize free-roaming cats — have forced the city to look elsewhere for animal control.
“We’ve been working with Cindy Nupp,” Aiello said, the dog control officer for several surrounding towns, after calls for the SPCA to handle some incidents have gone unanswered. The Town of Olean government is allowing the city to use its kennels — which are now full of city dogs.
Richardson said the problem with the SPCA is one of overwhelming numbers.
“Cindy started helping us out because Dispatch called the SPCA two or three times and they were told the shelter was full,” Richardson said. “Right now, they have 160 dogs up there.
“We were kind of in a bind,” he added, with Nupp stepping in to help. “She’s picked up seven dogs for us since March 2.”
By working with the SPCA and Nupp as necessary, Aiello said the city can meet its state mandate to have dog control.
“That will satisfy the Ag and Markets, which is after us to have a DCO,” Aiello said. With both contractors in place,” it gives us more options to handle things in the city.”
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said the needs for enforcement should be met. Some concerns raised by residents include a dog census, the enforcement of dog licensing and vaccinations, and rules for dog parks which need to be handled, as well as the ever-present call for cat management and other animal complaints.
“If that’s something that can be worked out with an individual contractor, then great, but I would love to see as we have one or two or more dog parks .. who is going to enforce that? We’re not going to inundate the police department.”
“The trap-neuter-vaccinate-release — that program, it works as long as you have a dedicated team,” he said, adding it can be hard for the Catt County Cat Nippers to handle all the needs throughout the city with its small corps of volunteers.
Finance Chair Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, noted that a city employee would not only draw a salary, but also need kennel space to be built and a vehicle to respond to calls. She also noted that it will be at least a year before the first planned dog park at Oak Hill Park opens.
“This is a start,” Aiello said, adding he plans to look further into options for the council.
The committee will meet again tonight to discuss the proposed budgets for the departments of Youth and Recreation, and Public Works. A meeting on March 22 will be used to discuss capital project needs for the fiscal year beginning June 1.