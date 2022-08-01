Center of town

Dave Haggstrom of the Angelica Heritage Days committee shows the disc in Park Circle, which marks the geographical center of the town.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

ANGELICA — Heritage Days this coming Saturday and Sunday is heading in a new direction — or perhaps an old direction?

Angelica’s motto is "The Town Where History Lives," and as the first large settlement in Allegany County, its residents take their history seriously. It was the site of many firsts in the county and was the first county seat — and residents like to point out — it was a planned community. 

