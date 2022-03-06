ANGELICA — The owners of Jones Pond Campground & RV Park, along with some of their seasonal campers, recently visited the SPCA Serving Allegany County to present more than $6,000, as well as donations of goods and services.
“This is an annual donation we make from funds raised at various events in our park,” co-owner Bryan Schaefer said. “Memorial Day weekend is one of our biggest donation weekends, where we receive not only funds from our campers but donations of items such as food, cleaning supplies and towels.”
Schaefer, along with partner and co-owner Matthew McCormick, presented a check to Lynda Pruski, the president of the SPCA. They were joined by seasonal campers Jason Heldon, Anthony Mulley, Ty Guarini and Alec Mattle to share in the ceremony and help bring the donated supplies.
Jones Pond Campground & RV Park, in operation for more than three decades, is a gay-owned, members-only adult-male campground located in Angelica. For more information, visit www.jonespond.com.
For more information about the SPCA Serving Allegany County, visit spcaallegany.org.