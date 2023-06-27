ANDOVER — For the 62nd year, Andover is hosting a big celebration for the Fourth of July.
The Main Street of Andover has often been the site of one of the largest July 4th celebrations in the county. It has included music, parades, fireworks, games and vendors and nothing has changed this year, except it is a one-day only celebration that will take place Tuesday starting at 10 a.m.
Tuesday is the Fourth of July, the country’s 247th birthday, but only the 199th birthday for Andover — and that is part of why this year’s celebration is the way it is.
Missy Reilhe, who heads up the Fourth of July Committee, explained, “With the Fourth being on such a weird day, Tuesday, and with people having to go back to work Wednesday, we thought it was best to hold this year’s event for one-day only, adding that "next year, Andover will be celebrating its bicentennial and having a less involved Fourth this year, gives the committee a chance to plan big things for the Fourth in the bicentennial year.”
While donations are usually collected during the parade to help offset the cost of the fireworks, Reilhe said while those collections will go toward this year’s display, what is left over will go towards next year’s display. There will also be a Bicentennial Booth where donations toward that celebration may be made as well as information obtained.
Tuesday’s Fourth of July celebration gets started at 10 a.m. when Cody Greene will sing “The Star Spangled Banner” and announce the parade as it marches down the flag-draped street. Andover features flags from all 50 states on its light posts. This year’s parade marshal is Andover High School coach Rich Gill, who was recently honored. His family will accompany him along the parade route.
Reilhe said this year, to entice more families and organizations to enter floats in the parade, the committee is offering cash prizes for first, second and third places. Local judges will be looking for creativity, appearance and design.
Following the parade, the celebration will move to the school grounds where there will bounce houses and games for kids, merchant vendors and food vendors. The bicentennial booth will also be located there.
There will also be music on the school grounds. From 2 to 4 p.m., Off The Wagon will play. They will be followed from 5 to 7 p.m. by Meat Cutters Union and Long Shot will play from 8 p.m. to dusk.
Between 9 and 9:15 p.m. the fireworks display will start. The display will be launched from a site off Oil Wells Road and will be visible throughout the village.