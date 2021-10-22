OLEAN — Only one of four open Common Council posts is seeing an uncontested election this fall.
David Anastasia, on the Democratic and Working Families party lines, is seeking again to represent the Seventh Ward on the council.
Anastasia, an alderman in the 1980s and 1990s before serving on the Cattaraugus County Legislature, returned in 2019 to throw his hat in the ring for a new two-year term. He defeated Republican Reed McElfresh in a close race for the post.
Ward 7 covers the North Olean, Homer Hill and Baldwin Heights neighborhoods, as well as the northern end of the downtown business district. The ward had 1,161 active voters as of Feb. 21, with 395 Democrats, 401 Republicans, 262 independents and 103 with other parties.
Each candidate in each ward was provided an identical slate of questions by the Times Herald. The answers have been edited only to conform to the Times Herald’s style, based on that of the Associated Press Stylebook.
Q: Why are you running?
A: I am running for re-election for Alderman of Ward 7 because I have 24 years of experience in being elected to a public office. 12 years as Alderman for Ward 7 and 12 years as a Cattaraugus County Legislator. During my tenure, I have served on all standing committee’s both in city and county government.
Q: If elected, what would be your No. 1 priority over the next two years, and what would you like to do to address it?
A: Over the next two years my priorities will be keeping taxes at a minimum especially during this pandemic. I have a proven record both in city and county, as being fiscally responsible. I support fiscally sound and balanced budgets along with economic initiatives that will create jobs and economic growth in the city of Olean.
Q: What other pressing issues do you think need to be addressed?
A: Preserving our neighborhoods through strict code enforcement and maintaining the integrity of our established neighborhoods thus continuing Olean as a good safe place to live and raise a family. I have the experience, time and dedication to help lead Olean into the future. I will always have the interest of my constituents as my primary concern.
Q: What educational and work experience do you bring to the table, and how would that help you address those issues?
A: I am currently retired from the New York State Department of Transportation. I have an Associates Degree from Jamestown Community College in Business Administration. I have the proven ability and experience of listening to my constituents and generating legislative support for the resolution of issues at hand. My candidacy is endorsed by the Democratic and Working Families Party.