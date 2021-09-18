JAMESTOWN — It’s always been easy for Nelson Garifi to see the best in SUNY Jamestown Community College.
Jade Barber, director of the College Connections program, can still remember the first time Garifi gave her a tour of the college’s Jamestown Campus.
“The tour was so personal for him,” Barber noted of that time spent with Garifi. “I remember him showing me the classroom where he met his wife — he had these personal connections to JCC. He truly cares about the college. It’s been his home for so long.”
But as the pair were leaving the Physical Education Complex and slowly approaching the pond in the center of the campus, Garifi stopped and smiled.
“Right here,” he remarked to Barber, “when you’re taking people on a tour, this is the point where it clicks. When they see the campus from this angle, this is when everyone gets it. And they always say, ‘Look how beautiful this campus is.’”
Built with a gentle, warm and determined persona and the owner of institutional knowledge revered by his colleagues, the 1977 graduate has become synonymous with JCC since returning as an employee in 1981. A key figure in its 71-year history, Garifi will retire from JCC at the end of September after 40 years of service to his alma mater.
“Nelson epitomizes what I often say about the employees at JCC — that they care about our students and they care about helping them on that journey from where they are to where they want to be,” said Daniel DeMarte, JCC president. “A person who spends their entire career, 40 years, at one place and performs at such a high level as someone like Nelson does — we’re going to feel the impact of that when he’s gone.”
That career began in community relations, evolved into oversight of marketing and recruitment, and has culminated with the position he’s held for the last seven years — serving, fittingly, as JCC’s executive director for academic innovation.
“The title doesn’t really tell you all that I do,” Garifi laughed. “My role has evolved, and that’s one of the things I love about this place. It has given me the opportunity to grow as the college has grown.”
In addition to College Connections, a concurrent enrollment program that partners with dozens of area high schools, Garifi oversees the college’s honors program, career services, global learning, Liberty Partnerships program, and technology-enhanced instruction.
“When it comes to innovation, his title is perfect,” Barber said. “I don’t know anyone else to whom I could just go to with the rough draft of an idea, who will help me brainstorm it and start connecting pieces together and really come out with a great idea. He knows what the next step is and where to go with something that’s never been done before. That innovation and brainstorming is something I’m really going to miss.”
That ability to brainstorm is not something new. During his career in community relations, Garifi managed all internal and external communications, even helping to develop a public affairs broadcast on a local cable news network. Along the way, he worked closely with members of the local media, notably 1974 JCC graduate Dennis Webster.
“As the community relations director for JCC, Nelson's work was unparalleled,” Webster, a radio host for the Media One Radio Group, said. “He was always available to address anything from the simplest questions to the most complicated issues regarding the college. On those few occasions when the subjects got 'touchy' or difficult, Nelson always spoke with candor and sincerity.”
Outreach to JCC graduates also became a focal point of Garifi’s tenure during his time overseeing the college’s alumni affairs.
“Working in alumni affairs was incredible, because I was so inspired by the stories of individuals who started here and went on to accomplish great things and played significant roles in the community and the fact that they were willing to give back as volunteers,” Garifi said. “My work in alumni affairs was really a creative outlet for me and we would sit around and say, ‘What can we do to be different in this community, be engaged in this community, and support scholarships?’”
The result was, first, a “Haunted House” experience and evolved into a comedic “Mystery” performance that continues to be held. Webster was among those in the first group of participants.
“Through his gentle, inspired leadership, he brought the best out in all of us, and the alumni association grew to be an effective and influential organization on campus,” he said. “He made it so much fun that we wanted to go to meetings... wanted to try things like the 'mystery theater' and the 'haunted house.’ Many lifetime friendships were formed among the alumni."