WELLSVILLE — David A. Howe Public Library will host "An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe" at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Nancy Howe Auditorium.
American author Edgar Allan Poe was a master at creating tales of mystery and terror. His stories still strike fear in the hearts of those who read them to this day.
Chris Lynn of the Genesee Country Village & Museum will take the stage as the "Master of Macabre" himself. This one-man live performance will feature a reading of Poe’s work and a historic overview of the author’s life and writings.
This library-sponsored program is free.