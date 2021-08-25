OLEAN — Picture this: You’re relaxing after a crazy week with a good book and a glass of great wine. Friends of the Olean Library can help you make that vision a reality.
Read Between the Wines, an evening of wine tasting and more, returns after a year off. The event will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the library at 134 N. 2nd St.
Tickets are now on sale and may be purchased at the library’s circulation desk. Tickets are $20 each, $35 for two or $10 for the designated driver. Single tickets may also be purchased at Eventbrite at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/read-between-the-wines-2021-tickets-167611220673
Centerpiece of the evening will be the ability to sample wines from a variety of wineries, particularly New York wineries. Some of the wines can be purchased that evening.
Live music for the evening will be provided by Hummingbird Hollow, featuring Anita Matthews Norton and Kathie Martin. Also planned are basket raffles and a 50/50 raffle.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit Friends, which provides resources and advocacy for the library.