BELMONT — Allegany County health authorities again asked residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after three more deaths were reported this week.
The latest victims — a 66-year-old, an 80-year-old and an 84-year-old, all men — raised the tally reported by the Allegany County Department of Health to 76.
Allegany County, with 6,243 cases — 64 reported Thursday — has lagged behind the rest of the state in terms of vaccinations for almost the entirety of 2021.
As of Thursday, state officials reported 45.7% of county residents have received at least one vaccine dose, with 53.1% of adults having at least one dose. By comparison, 74.3% of state residents have received at least one dose, including 86% of adults. State officials also report 41.7% of all residents have received a completed vaccine series, compared to 66.7% of the state population.
“Our hospitals and emergency services are seeing all-time high positive COVID numbers. Getting the COVID vaccine has shown to reduce the risk of hospitalizations and serious illness by more than 89 percent,” the Allegany County Department of Health said in a press release. “Our hospitals are seeing over 80 percent of the COVID patients are unvaccinated and have severe illness. We make this plea to our residents that if you have not been vaccinated yet, please get vaccinated. COVID-19 has been affecting younger and younger individuals and has impacted many of our loved ones, friends, and neighbors.”
Those needing vaccines are encouraged to visit www.alleganyco.com, www.vaccines.gov or the health department’s web page. Information may also be obtained by calling the health department at (585) 268-9250.
The low vaccination rates may compound with other risk factors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. The CDC notes the county’s population over the age of 65 is 19.65%, above the national average of 16.3%. The county’s percentage of people living in poverty is 17%, almost double the national average of 10.5%. However, the county’s household size, percent uninsured, and population density are below the national average.
To date, the state Department of Health has reported 122 deaths among county residents, and 71 deaths in the county.
The state publically tallies deaths two ways — by county of residence and county of death — but only those occurring at state-licensed facilities, such as hospitals and nursing homes. Individuals dying at home are not included in those reports,
The county tracks deaths that occur within the county’s boundaries, including at non-licensed sites like hospice care and at home. However, hospitals and other facilities outside the county — such as Olean General Hospital and St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell, both of which are the closest hospitals for a number of Allegany County communities — do not report those deaths to the Allegany County Department of Health.
County reporting also appears to trail state reporting by several days.