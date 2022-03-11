LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging is celebrating AmeriCorps Volunteer Week March 13 through March 19.
The Department of the Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) has been part of the national AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer program since 1973, and thousands of Cattaraugus County volunteers have served during this time in a variety of ways.
Currently, the Cattaraugus County’s RSVP program has over 300 individuals volunteering in communities throughout the county. We wish to honor and recognize the volunteers who serve in local hospitals, food pantries, veterans’ services, animal care, homeless shelters, nursing homes, social clubs, delivering Meals on Wheels, and other valuable programs and organizations. These volunteers are part of the front-line providers and contribute to the overall wellbeing and health of our communities. Many of these volunteers continued to serve despite the challenges of the pandemic, and helped in ways different from their usual volunteer capacity, such as reaching out to the homebound to provide grocery delivery, providing companionship through telephone outreach, and providing transportation.
The Department of the Aging is grateful to be partners with so many different agencies and organizations that provide volunteer opportunities and is always looking to establish additional volunteer options for our volunteers and potential volunteers.
To our current volunteers county-wide, thank you for your continued service and dedication. Our thanks would not be complete, however, if we did not also acknowledge the individuals who serve as volunteer station managers. These individuals run the volunteer stations, schedule volunteers and provide oversight, ensure volunteers have a safe place to serve, and complete the necessary paperwork to ensure program compliance. Without these dedicated individuals, our program would not be successful.
To individuals who are looking for opportunities to serve, you are wanted and needed. Please contact Ellen Herner, RSVP program director, at 716-373-8032 to explore volunteer opportunities and join the special group of people who serve and support our communities.