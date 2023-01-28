BRADFORD, Pa. — Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and the Guidance Center are hosting the February Walk with a Doc event Thursday at Richard E. McDowell Trail on Campus Drive, starting at 5 p.m.

The walk is coordinated through a partnership between the Guidance Center and BRMC. This month’s providers which will be leading the walk are Lalchand Goyal, MD and Michael Wilt, PA-C from General Physician, PC.

