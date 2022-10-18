Amazon

Workers rejected a union effort at an Amazon distribution center in Upstate New York.

NEW YORK — Amazon workers in Upstate New York overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Tuesday, handing a second defeat to the labor group that’s been attempting to drag the company to the negotiating table since its historic win earlier this year.

This time around, warehouse workers near Albany cast 406 votes — or about 66% — against the Amazon Labor Union, giving the company enough support to push back the fledgling group composed of former and current Amazon workers. 

