DELEVAN — Cattaraugus County residents can learn helpful information about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias at a free program at the Delevan Nutrition Site next week.

The Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will present “Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: Know the 10 Warning Signs” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Delevan Nutrition Site, 78 S. Main St.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social