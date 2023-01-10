DELEVAN — Cattaraugus County residents can learn helpful information about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias at a free program at the Delevan Nutrition Site next week.
The Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will present “Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: Know the 10 Warning Signs” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Delevan Nutrition Site, 78 S. Main St.
“Early diagnosis gives people with Alzheimer’s disease the opportunity to make key decisions about treatment, care and planning, and the power to make choices about their own health and future,” said Andrea Koch, director of education at the WNY Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “This program will outline the benefits of Alzheimer’s early detection, and provide information about memory loss and normal aging, Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.”
Facilitators also will discuss causes and risk factors, how Alzheimer’s affects the brain, how to get a thorough diagnosis, the stages of the disease, treatments that can help and the free local resources available through the Alzheimer’s Association.