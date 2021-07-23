BUFFALO — With the region slowly emerging from the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York has announced plans to return to in-person engagement.
Local staff will return to the office at 6215 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Williamsville on Aug. 2. The public is welcome to enter the office for care consultations, to retrieve informational materials, to drop off donations and more.
The chapter is following all cleaning and disinfecting protocols advised by local health authorities, and those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Staff with the WNY chapter are also working with community volunteers to provide both in-person and virtual schedules for education classes, support groups, respite programs and other free services.
Information about classes can be found at alz.orgWNY or (716) 626-0600 ext. 313 to request a copy of the printed program guide.
Planning is also underway to resume in-person gatherings for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“We are so excited to bring this powerful event back to our supporters in a way that celebrates their efforts and honors those we’ve lost to this terrible disease” said Chapter Walk Manager Lauren Klenosky. “We’re working with volunteer committees who are helping us not only plan this impactful event, but ensure we are following health guidelines and best practices to make everyone who attends feel welcome, safe and inspired.”
This fundraiser supports the free programs and services offered by the chapter and will take place in Allegany on Oct. 2 at Firemen’s Park and in Dunkirk on Sept. 25 at Point Gratiot Park.
The event is free to attend, but fundraising by participants ensures the chapter can continue to provide resources for all impacted by cognitive impairment across the WNY region.
Additional information and required registration are available at alz.org/WNYwalk. A limited number of corporate sponsorship slots are also available at various support levels.
To learn more about the value of aligning your business with our mission, call Corporate Relations Director Lynn Westcott at (716) 241-0357.