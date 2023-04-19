FRANKLINVILLE — A conference for caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia will be held 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Franklinville Jr./Sr. High School, 31 N. Main St.
The conference, presented by the Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, will offer the opportunity for Cattaraugus County residents to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia along with outlining the support and resources available in the area to assist them as caregivers.
“We are pleased to have several guest speakers join us who will provide the latest information on new research into dementia and recently approved treatments for people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s,” said Andrea Koch, WNY Chapter director of education and training.
Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about technology that can help keep their loved ones safe, independent and engaged, Koch said.
“For example, attendees can find out if they meet the requirements to qualify for a free robotic companion pet,” she added. “These ‘pets’ can provide much-needed comfort to people living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia who experience anxiety.”
Much of the technology is available for free to Western New York residents thanks to grant funding through the New York State Department of Health, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and the Chur Family Foundation.
Further information will be provided through a free caregiver resource fair featuring representatives from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging, UBMD Neurology, Center for Elder Law & Justice, Total Senior Care and Healthy Community Alliance Inc.
Registration is required and can be done online at bit.ly/CattConf23 or by calling 1-800-272-3900. The conference is sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and supported in part by grants from the New York State Department of Health.
To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, visit alz.org.