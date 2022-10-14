Portville wastewater plant

The wastewater treatment plant in Portville received almost $7 million in grants and loans on Thursday, state officials announced.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

PORTVILLE — A new wastewater treatment plant Portville is almost $7 million closer to reality after a state announcement Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $4.54 million in short-term, interest free loans and a $2.42 million Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant for the village’s planned $11 million wastewater treatment plant overhaul. Village officials are also planning a roughly $5 million water treatment plant project to coincide with the wastewater upgrade.

