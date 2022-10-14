PORTVILLE — A new wastewater treatment plant Portville is almost $7 million closer to reality after a state announcement Thursday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $4.54 million in short-term, interest free loans and a $2.42 million Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant for the village’s planned $11 million wastewater treatment plant overhaul. Village officials are also planning a roughly $5 million water treatment plant project to coincide with the wastewater upgrade.
The funds announced Thursday were part of a $31.3 million allocation to aid water infrastructure projects through the state Environmental Facilities Corporation. The announcement coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act.
“New York continues to provide unprecedented financial support to help communities upgrade water systems and improve water quality,” Hochul said in a press release. “Providing funding and resources to help local governments get shovels in the ground for water infrastructure improvement projects is a top priority of my administration, and we’ll continue working together to modernize our infrastructure and provide safe, reliable water systems for generations to come.”
Mayor Tony Evans was pleased to hear of the announcement, adding the village’s engineering firm will begin new calculations based on the aid.
“We’ve been waiting on this for some time — we’ve been on pins and needles waiting,” he told the Times Herald.
Both the water and wastewater plants are in dire need of upgrades, Evans said, with fixes needed before they cause serious harm.
“All this must be done, or we haven’t been good stewards of the public safety,” he said.
Officials have not confirmed a construction timeline, and Evans said a construction start in 2023 would be “ambitious.”
“We would love to get started,” he said, but it may take time to get the projects completed. “We’ll probably have to go in bits and stages.”
The village is also waiting on an update for its water discharge permit from the state before any construction takes place, Evans added, noting some municipalities have begun projects to see their permits change and cause project cost overruns.
The announcement Thursday is the latest for the village, and officials hope that at least one other source of funding is secured before construction begins.
In April, the state announced $2.47 million for the wastewater project, as well as $3 million for a water plant project. Village officials estimated the costs of the projects at $11 million for the wastewater treatment project and $5 million for the water treatment plant project, and over $10 million in assistance had been secured as of mid-April.
The village has taken out a bond anticipation note to cover construction costs, but officials are still seeking federal assistance through Rep. Joe Sempolinski’s office — hoping to get around $3.5 million for the water project that was promised in March by the Environmental Protection Agency through Sempolinski’s predecessor, Tom Reed.
“If we get all this in line, we’ll be in really good shape,” Evans said. “Us small villages can’t handle all this on our own.”
He said, however, he expects that some costs — especially as inflation continues to raise construction and materials prices — will need to be borne by users of the water system.
The village is under a consent order with the Department of Environmental Conservation to upgrade the system. In addition, the Seneca Nation of Indians reported in 2021 that officials intended to sue the village for operating outside of their wastewater discharge permit. In over a year since the report, Evans said the village has received no further communications from the SNI since the original report.
As dire as the cost of an upgrade would be without assistance, Evans said he worries about municipalities without the resources of Portville to draw on to make upgrades for infrastructure that is in many cases over a century old.