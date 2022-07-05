ITHACA — Eight athletes from the Cattaraugus County "Alley-Cats" competed at the New York State Special Olympic Statewide Summer Games held June 24-26 at Ithaca College.
Earning medals in bowling were: Adam Bennett, bronze in singles, gold in team; Christopher Case, gold in singles, gold in team; William Fye, gold in singles, silver in team; Stephen Hornaday, bronze in singles, silver in team; David Jones, gold in singles, gold in team; Matthew Mitchell, silver in singles, silver in team; Larry Ordway, gold in singles, gold in team, and Stephanie Vanderhoef, gold in singles, silver in team.
Coaches Dr. Carl Case and Marsha Case accompanied the athletes.
Cattaraugus County Special Olympics is a member agency of the Cattaraugus County United Way.